FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift.

New carpeting is being installed this week.

Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.