TESTIFY Photo Gallery Displayed At Great River Regional Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library will be home to a meaningful photo exhibit.

TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today, is an exhibit of art and artifacts from The Diane and Alan Page Collection.

Selections from the family's extraordinary collection will be on display at the Cargill Gallery at Minneapolis Central Library. Concurrently, GRRL is hosting a large format photo display of selections from the exhibit, featuring audio narration.

The exhibit will be on display at the St. Cloud location through the end of March, with hopes of sending groupings of the photos to other GRRL locations.

The exhibit is made possible with Arts & Cultural Heritage Funds from Minnesota's Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

