Llama Llama Read-A-Rama Returning to the St. Cloud Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual central Minnesota event to get young kids excited about reading is happening this week.

United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with Great River Regional Library for the 2023 Llama Llama Read-A-Rama literacy event Tuesday evening.

This year’s theme is “Proud to Be Me” and will celebrate how each person is unique in their own way.

Kids ages 10 and under and their families can participate in story time with guest readers, crafts and activities, snacks, a coloring contest, and even have the chance to meet a live llama.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library.

The Llama Llama Read-A-Rama started back in 2008 to celebrate reading and nurture early literacy skills.

