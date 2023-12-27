Central Minnesota Libraries Gearing Up for Winter Reading Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An annual reading program is kicking off next week.

The Great River Regional Library's 2024 Winter Reading Challenge begins on Monday. This year's theme is "Perched on Reading."

The program is geared toward teens and adults and open to anyone in 6th grade or older who is looking to nurture a reading habit during the cold winter months. Readers can track their progress using a paper log from the library or digitally using the Beanstack app.

Each branch will have unique prizes for participants as well as a giveaway of themed coffee mugs and winter hats at the end of the challenge. The program runs through Tuesday, February 28th.

You can register at your local branch, online, or on the Beanstack app. The winter reading program first started 20 years ago and has grown to include all 32 branches across six counties in that time.

