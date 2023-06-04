Library’s Summer Reading Program Kicking Off in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- School’s out for the summer, and an annual reading program for kids is starting up this week.

The Great River Regional Library system is helping keep kids on track during their vacation with the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

The action kicks off Monday and runs through August 5th. This year the program’s theme is “Find Your Voice!” Over the course of the two months, kids will be encouraged to find their voices and their power to create change.

The program is for kids of all ages divided into three categories: pre-readers (ages 0 through 3), kids (ages 4 through 12), and teens (ages 13 through 18).

At the end of the program, readers will be eligible for a variety of prize drawings.

Registration and reading tracking can be done on the Beanstack app, the Great River website, or at your local library.

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer