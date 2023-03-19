St. Cloud Library Opening New Children’s Calming Room

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Public Library will be unveiling a new space this week. Starting Monday, the new Calming Room will be open for use by kids and families.

The room offers a place for children who are anxious or overstimulated to reset. Inside, visitors will find light-blocking curtains, comfy seating, an ambient noise machine, weighted stuffed animals, pop-up tents, and other tools to help with decompression.

Great River Regional Library says the idea for the room came from a library user in the community with an autistic child. Families can use the first-floor room for up to 90 minutes at a time and can reserve that time at the Children’s Service Desk.

Calming Rooms like this one are being put in schools and libraries across the country in an effort to make those locations more useful and welcoming for all.

