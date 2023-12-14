Granite Ridge Conference Losing a Member

The Granite Ridge Conference will likely be at 7 members starting the 2024-2025 school year. That according to Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan. Mora has informed the Granite Ridge Conference that they are leaving the conference following this school year to join the Great River Conference with schools like Rush City and Pine City. Pequot Lakes joined the Granite Ridge Conference this season replacing Zimmerman who left for the Mississippi 8.

The Granite Ridge Conference had a planning meeting at Cathedral Wednesday to discuss plans going forward. Keenan says most schools in the conference have already set their schedules for next fall which would make adding an 8th member a challenge. He says that is why it is unlikely they'll have 8 members in the conference next school year but he wouldn't rule it out. Keenan says the conference has discussed adding 1, 3 or maybe even 5 more schools in the future. He says movement in different conferences often cause movement in offers.