Granite City Lumberjacks Coach Brad Willner [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks were among the teams who saw their season come to an abrupt conclusion due to the COVID-19 crisis. Head coach Brad Willner joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday afternoon.

Willner discusses the timeline of the cancellation, whether the NA3HL has discussed adding eligibility for players, how the crisis is affecting preparations for next season and more.

