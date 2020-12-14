Gophers Will Play At Wisconsin Saturday

The University of Minnesota football team will take on Wisconsin after all in 2020. The Big Ten has announced the teams will meet on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

The game was previously scheduled to be played on November 28th, but was canceled due to a large COVID-19 outbreak among the Gophers.

The meeting of the teams will be the 130th, dating back to 1907. The series has been very even historically, with Wisconsin holding a slight 61-60-8 edge. However, the Badgers have won 15 of the last 16 meetings.

The Gophers won Paul Bunyan's Axe in 2018, marking the first time since 2003 they had beaten Wisconsin.

Saturday's game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 1 p.m.