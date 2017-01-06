Gophers Hire P.J. Fleck as New Football Coach

The University of Minnesota has hired P.J. Fleck as their next head football coach. The deal was finalized today and a press conference is scheduled for 3pm this afternoon. Hear that press conference on AM 1390.

The 36-year-old Fleck came to Western Michigan in 2013 after a one year stint as wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Greg Schiano, with whom he served in the same role in the previous two seasons at Rutgers.

Fleck led Western Michigan to a 13-1 record this past season including a loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl last week.

Fleck replaces Tracey Claeys who was fired this week.