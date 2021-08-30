Huntington Bank Stadium Adding a New Club Feature

Cambria and the University of Minnesota is partnering to create a unique, innovative, and advanced-design club space at Huntington Bank Stadium called "Club Cambria"., The space features a high-end, elevated, luxury lounge experience unlike any other seating area in the stadium.

Get our free mobile app

The renovations will take place over two phases—the first phase will be completed before the start of the 2021 season and will include an updated look and feel with new

flooring, Cambria designs in maroon and gold, and bold Gopher football graphics

throughout the space. Phase two will include more extensive renovations.

LeSueur–based Cambria is a the leading American-made producer of quartz surfaces.

Club Cambria will be the central location for premium seat holders, becoming

Huntington Bank Stadium’s own ultimate game day experience for Gopher fans. The

20,000 square foot space will have two bars, concessions with expanded menu

offerings, multiple fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and access to the outdoor club

seating.

The Gopher football team will open the 2021 season at home Thursday night at 7:00 p.m., pregame on WJON at 5:00 p.m.