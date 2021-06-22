Gophers Announce Full Capacity for Sporting Events

The University of Minnesota is planning full capacity for sporting events starting with fall. The first sports to offer this includes soccer, volleyball and football.

“We are excited to safely welcome fans back into our venues,” said Director of Athletics Mark Coyle. “We will follow all University, local and state guidelines, and we are looking forward to our fans once again providing a tremendous advantage for our Gopher student-athletes when they compete on campus. We are so thankful for our fans, donors and sponsors who helped provide necessary resources for our student-athletes last season, but we missed seeing and hearing them at games. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to campus in a few months, while still providing our fans with a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Gopher football opens their season at home against Ohio State of September 2. Hear all the game this season on WJON. Gopher volleyball will host the University of Texas in their first home match on September 1. Gopher women's soccer will play their first game on September 18th against Wisconsin.

