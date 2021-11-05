Where P.J. Fleck Ranks Among Gopher Coaches May Surprise You

The University of Minnesota extended the contract of head football coach P.J. Fleck this week so now he's signed through the 2028 season. Fleck will make $5 Million a season. He's in his 5th year as the head coach and has a record of 32-21. The 32 wins places him 6th all-time and 2nd in the last 40 years.

Glen Mason coached the Gophers for 10 years from 1997-2006 and compiled a 64-57 record. Fleck recently passed both Jerry Kill (29 wins) and John Gutekunst (29 wins). Fleck's .604 win percentage is the best since Bernie Bierman's .716 win percentage when he coached the Gophers from 1932-1941 and from 1945-1950.

The all-time winningest coach in Gopher history is Henry L. Williams (136-33-11). He coached the team from 1900-1921. Bernie Bierman is second with 93 wins, Murray Warmath had 87, Glen Mason has 64 and Cal Stoll had 39 wins.

The Gophers host Illinois Saturday at 11 a.m., pregame on WJON at 9:00 a.m.