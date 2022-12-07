Gopher Volleyball Team Plays in Sweet 16 Thursday

AUSTIN, TEXAS (WJON News) -- The Gopher Women's Volleyball team will play in the Sweet 16 Thursday.

The Gophers are ranked #8 in the nation and are the #2 seed in their region. They are facing fellow Big Ten team Ohio State which is ranked #10 in the nation and are the #3 seed in the region.

The match will be played at 11:00 a.m. in Austin, Texas. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

The winner will play the winner of the match between #1 seed Texas and #4 seed Marquette on Saturday night.

Under Head Coach Hugh McCutcheon the Gophers have a 16 - 2 record against the Buckeyes.

As a program, Minnesota has made the Sweet 16 20 times and the Elite Eight 10 times. The NCAA Division I Volleyball Final Four will be in Omaha, Nebraska next weekend.