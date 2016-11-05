Gopher Football Tops Purdue 44-31

The Gopher Football team improved to 7-2 with a 44-31 win over Purdue at TCF Bank Stadium this afternoon. Minnesota trailed 28-23 at halftime but surged in front with a Rodney Smith 7-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. Smith ran for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns and Mich Leidner threw for 231 yards and ran for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Gophers.

Minnesota out-gained Purdue with 466 yards to Purdue's 414. The Gophers are 4-2 in the Big Ten and 7-2 overall. Minnesota will play at Nebraska next Saturday at 6:30pm, pregame on WJON at 5:30.