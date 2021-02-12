Souhan; Gophers Back in Good Shape For NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team posted a 71-68 win over #25 Purdue Thursday afternoon and are now 6-7 in the Big Ten and 13-7 overall. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers are back to being in good shape to make the NCAA tournament. Jim says Marcus Carr was clutch for them once again banking in the go-ahead 3-point shot. He was the Gophers still have a favorable remaining schedule with less games against ranked opponents than the schedule of opponents that they've already played.

The Timberwolves play at Charlotte against the Hornets tonight at 6:00, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Jim isn't sure Karl-Anthony Towns will play in games that the Wolves play back to back days. He doesn't expect D'Angelo Russell (knee) to play tonight.

The Minnesota Wild return to practice today with 13 players sidelined due to Covid-19 protocols. Jim says they are hoping some of those 13 will be able to return by their next game which is Tuesday. Souhan isn't sure they'll be able to play Tuesday.

The Vikings added a $1 Million bonus to left tackle Reilly Reiff's contract. Jim says this is a sign the Vikings are looking to bring Reiff back. He says the Vikings would like to restructure Reiff's contract to lower his salary cap number. The Vikings are hiring Paul Guenther as a senior Defensive Assistant. Jim says Guenther fits what Mike Zimmer wants in an assistant and someone he's know for quite awhile in the league.

