The Minnesota Golden Gopher men's basketball team fell 75-74 in overtime to Michigan State Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The game was the Gophers' Big Ten opener.

The Gophers led by 13 at halftime but could not hold on down the stretch. Nate Mason led Minnesota with 18 points, while freshman Amir Coffey added 18 points in the loss.

Minnesota falls to 12-2 overall with the loss. Next up for the Gophers is a game at Purdue on Sunday afternoon.