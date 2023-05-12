SJU Hockey, Basketball Teams Head Overseas for Unique Experience

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Saint John's hockey and basketball teams will depart next week for an international experience.

Both squads will spend some time in another country, to see parts of the world they might not normally get a chance to visit.

SJU Hockey Coach Doug Schueller says the trip is about creating memories that will last a lifetime.

It's been a long time coming for a lot of our players. When we do our senior exit interviews, one of their main memories are in the international trips. So our players know this will be one of those things they remember forever.

NCCA rules allow Division III teams to make international trips every three years, and gives each team 10 practices prior to departure.

Head basketball coach Pat McKenzie says these trips are a great tone setter heading into the next season.

It's a great get-away, a great experience, and a great way to cap off a long year. We are excited and looking forward to this trip.

The SJU basketball team leaves for a nine-day trip to Greece on Monday, while the hockey team will spend 11-days visiting Australia.

While they are there, each team will experience new sites, cultural experiences and play a few games against professional teams.

In total, the hockey team will bring 26 student-athletes on the trip and a traveling party (of parents, staff and alums) of 58 people. The basketball team will bring 14 players and a traveling party of 48 people.

