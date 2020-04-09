Gopher Basketball Adds One and Loses 1 to Transfer

The Gopher men's basketball team is welcoming 6'8 220 pound power forward Brandon Johnson but is losing 6'5 guard Payton Willis. Johnson comes to Minnesota as a graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility available after averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds a game last season at Western Michigan. Johnson is a Chicago native.

Payton Willis averaged 8.9 points a game and was the 4th leading scorer for the Gophers this past season. He played just 1 season in Minnesota after spending 2 seasons at Vanderbilt. He'll be eligible to play right away at his next school because he meets grad transfer rules.