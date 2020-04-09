Gopher Basketball Adds One and Loses 1 to Transfer

Getty Images

The Gopher men's basketball team is welcoming 6'8 220 pound power forward Brandon Johnson but is losing 6'5 guard Payton Willis.  Johnson comes to Minnesota as a graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility available after averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds a game last season at Western Michigan.  Johnson is a Chicago native.

Payton Willis averaged 8.9 points a game and was the 4th leading scorer for the Gophers this past season.  He played just 1 season in Minnesota after spending 2 seasons at Vanderbilt.  He'll be eligible to play right away at his next school because he meets grad transfer rules.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Brandon Johnson, Gopher Basketball
Categories: college basketball, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top