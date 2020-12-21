Gopher Basketball Outscores St. Louis 90-82

The Gopher men's basketball team won 90-82 at home against St. Louis Sunday night. Minnesota made 10 3-pointers and 34 free throws on 41 attempts. The Gophers led by just 2 at halftime and had to hold off the scrappy Billikens. Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 32 points and 7 assists. Minnesota got 11 points apiece from Both Gach and Gabe Kalscheur and 10 points apiece from Liam Robbins and Isaiah Ihnen. Ihnen added a team high 10 rebounds.

The Gophers are 7-1 and 0-1 in the Big Ten. Minnesota will host #3 Iowa on Christmas Night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:30.