Souhan; Gopher Basketball Adds Size [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team added grad transfer 6'8 power forward Brandon Johnson yesterday but were informed that 6'5 guard Payton Willis is transferring. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers get better with this move because of what Johnson can bring. He says they have new players who can fill the void left by Willis.

The Houston Texans traded for receiver Brandon Cooks. Jim thinks Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has been some questionable decisions with personnel over the last 2 years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app