Golden Gophers Facing Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

BRONX (WJON News) -- The Golden Gopher football team is getting ready to play in its bowl game.

The Gophers will face Syracuse Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Minnesota has an 8-4 record overall and is making its 23rd all-time bowl appearance. The Orange are 7-5 overall.

The Gophers have 10 wins and 12 losses in their history in bowl games, but they have won five straight bowl games including three straight under head coach P.J. Fleck. This is the sixth season for Fleck at Minnesota where he holds a 43 and 27 record. He is already fifth in program history for wins.

The bowl game will be broadcast on ESPN and on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON. Our pre-game begins at 11:00 a.m. Thursday with the kick-off at 1:00 p.m.