Gas Prices Rise Another 8 Cents in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Gas prices have risen another 8.0 cents per gallon in Minnesota in the past week, averaging $3.40.

The national average has risen 3.2 cents averaging $3.52.

Gas Buddy says with tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gas prices kept moving higher.

Talks between Iran and global powers in Vienna could bring a new deal with Iran's crude oil supply getting back to legitimate markets, which would help ease a slight portion of supply concerns.

However, we're also just weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gas prices brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand.