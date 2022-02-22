More Snow Expected on Tuesday in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Snow will become more widespread Tuesday morning, with travel impacts expected across the region.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's how much more snow we're expecting by the time it ends Tuesday evening.

Very cold wind chill values are expected for the remainder of the week. The lowest wind chill values will occur over west-central and central Minnesota where readings could drop as low as -30F.

