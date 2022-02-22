Glik’s Store Coming to Crossroads Center Mall in March

Glik's boutique is coming to the Crossroads Center Mall just in time for spring.

The announcement was made on the Crossroads Center Facebook page:

Mark your calendars! Glik's opens just in time for Spring! Look for them March 23rd within #CrossroadsCenter across from Apricot Lane!

The Glik's brand is celebrating 125 years in business this year, specializing in clothing for men, women, and kids, that "make you feel amazing". They sell brands like KanCan jeans, Patagonia, Quicksilver and Roxy, The North Face, Columbia, and HeyDude shoes. Unlike most mall stores, their stores aren't standardized. They all say "Glik's" above the door, but each store doesn't conform to cookie-cutter box store branding, they make each location a truly unique experience.

I'm VERY excited for Glik's to be coming to the St. Cloud area. I grew up shopping at their location in the Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria. At one point I swear my entire closet was all clothing, shoes, and accessories from Glik's. I can't wait for this new location to open on March 23rd.

