Game Day: Vikings Host Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Detroit Lions to six games this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings (2-5) are coming off a 28-22 win over the Packers last Sunday at Lambeau. The Lions (3-4) lost to the Indianapolis Colts 41-21 last Sunday in Detroit.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has spent much of the last week on the team's COVID-19 reserve list, but has tested negative and is expected to get the start today.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Lions with a 76-39-2 record. The Vikings have won the last five meetings between the two teams, with Detroit's last win coming on October 1, 2017 in Minneapolis.

The Vikings will be without the services of cornerbacks Holton Hill, Mark Fields, and Cam Dantzler who are all listed as 'out' for today's game. Minnesota cornerback rHarrison Hand is listed as 'Questionable.'

For the Lions, running back Jamal Agnew, receiver Kenny Golladay, and defensive back Tracy Walker are listed as 'out' for today. Offensive guard Joe Dahl, linebacker Christian Jones, cornerback Darryl Roberts, and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai are all listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 4 point favorites against the Lions today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: CBS, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

Skol Vikings!