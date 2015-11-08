ST. CLOUD - With the future of the site uncertain, The "Friends of Clark Field" gathered on Sunday afternoon to take a a large group photo.

Dozens of Tech students, alumni and community supporters came out in Tech jerseys, shirts and jackets to support preserving the field.

The Friends of Clark Field group can be found on Facebook and is dedicated to those impacted by the legacy of Clark Field and for those who hope to preserve it.

Clark Field opened in in 1942 and was closed to Tech varsity football in 2012 due to mold and structural concerns.

The St. Cloud school district has a plan to put in a new $25 million building on the site for early childhood education, community education, adult basic education, the district welcome center, media services and the administrative offices.

The district recently approved leveling off the field but still needs to approve the building. School board chair Dennis Whipple says it’s not 100 percent certain the district will move forward with the project.

A community meeting will be held Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m (11-10) at Tech High School (door 6) for feedback on the future of the site.