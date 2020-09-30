Friday Night Baseball Preview

UNDER THE LIGHTS ON FRIDAY NIGHT

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

SCHEDULE WEEK #5 FRIDAY OCTOBER 2ND

PREVIEW FOR BIG LAKE vs. ST. CLOUD

Big Lake will be led by the following: Samson Schlagel (Senior), Brandon Stern (Senior) and Zack Robeck (Senior) are their top pitchers. Their top hitters include: Will Boeckman (Senior), Samson Schlagel (Senior) and Mitchell Spanier (Senior). Brandon Stern was named the Dealer of the Game for Week #1 and Week #2. Samson Schlagel was named the Hard Hat Player of Week #2. Collin Shaun was name the Grinder of the game Week #4 and Cole Duchens led them in Hitting Week #4.

The St. Cloud Brady Kenning and Matt Friesen (has committed to Ohio State). Andrew Johnson, Henry “Hank” Bulson and Matt Friesen are good pitchers. Eli Unze and Noah Westphal are their top hitters. Henry “Hank” Bulson was the Dealer of the Game Week #4 and Blake Kilanowski was award the Silver Slugger Award of the Week #4 game.

DIVISON 1

Big Lake vs. St. Cloud Joe Faber Field (Friday) 6:30

Cold Spring vs. Starz Combo Red Whitney Field (Friday) 6:30

Hutchinson vs. Willmar Bill Taunton Stadium (Friday) 6:30

DIVISION 2

Kimball vs. Cathedral-Princeton Starz Eden Valley Field (Friday) 6:30

Monticello vs. Alexandria Knute Nelson Field (Friday) 6:30

Eden Valley- Watkins vs. Cold Spring Clipper Field (Friday) 6:30

Buffalo vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Saints Field (Sunday) 4:00