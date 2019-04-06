Former SCSU Star Poehling Notches Hat Trick In NHL Debut

Former St. Cloud State forward Ryan Poehling made the most of his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night by notching a hat trick, then scoring the game-winner in the shootout. Montreal beat Toronto 6-5.

Poehling completed his junior season with SCSU just over a week ago in SCSU's NCAA Tournament loss to American International before turning pro.

Poehling scored his first goal of the evening at 11:41 of the first period to cut the visiting Maple Leaf's lead to 2-1. The Lakeville native then tied the game at 2:41 of the second period and completed his hat trick with a game-tying goal at 17:29 of the third period.

Poehling was the fourth shooter for the Canadiens in the shootout, where he beat Frederik Andersen to give Montreal the win.

Another former Husky, Charlie Lindgren, got the start in net for Montreal and allowed five goals on 46 shots. The Canadiens would the game in a shootout.