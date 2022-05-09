Is there anything better than doing a cannonball into a pool on a hot summer day? We will be doing that soon enough at the Foley Municipal Swimming Pool.

The Foley Municipal Swimming pool is one of the few outdoor aquatic centers in the area. The pool is open seven days a week throughout the summer, offering water fun for all ages.

The Foley pool website announced that the tentative opening date for the 2022 season will be Wednesday, June 8th.

Open swim hours are 7 days a week in June and July:

Non-Lesson Weeks and Weekends: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lesson Weeks (M-F): 12:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Starting August 7th open swim will be 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The cost to swim at the Foley Municipal pool this year is $5 for adults (16 and older), $4 for children (15 and under), and kids 6-months and under are free. Everyone who enters the facility must pay admission, even if they are not swimming. And remember, Saturday & Sunday nights are ½ price after 6:00 p.m.

Check out the Foley Municipal Pool online for special events, swimming lessons, and details on hosting private parties.

