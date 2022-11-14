Look Inside This Retro “Floating House” For Sale in Duluth

Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house on the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.

This house was originally constructed in 1959, and after 60 years could use a little polishing up, but it is still standing strong and ready for the right buyer.

At an impressive 2,452 square feet, this house is an open concept and features one level of living with three bedrooms with ensuite baths, and an indoor pool + shower room under the garage. Plus walls of windows offer a spectacular view above the trees. I can only imagine how gorgeous that view is in the fall.

The asking price for this engineering feat is $698,000. If this is your dream home, now is the time to take a look at it. Check out all the home specs here, and see the photos below.

