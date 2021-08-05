Foley Pool Announces Final Day of the Summer

Unfortunately, a sign of the end of summer has popped up in Foley. The City of Foley shared a schedule update pertaining to the municipal pool via Facebook:

POOL UPDATE: Our lifeguards will be heading back to school soon, but you still have time to make a splash. The last day for the pool for the 2021 season is Aug. 20. Stop by the pool for one more swim and thank our lifeguards for a great season! See you next summer!

The Foley Municipal Swimming pool is one of the few outdoor aquatic centers in the area. The pool is open seven days a week throughout the summer, offering water fun for all ages, as well as swimming lessons, and private pool rentals.

Get our free mobile app

Their hours beginning August 7th are 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. That schedule will run through the final day of the pool's season, August 20th.

Admission to the pool is $4 for adults 16 and older; $3 for children 15 and under and children 6-months and under are free. Everyone needs to pay admission, even if they aren't swimming. If you haven't been there this year, know that they only take cash and check as payments.

If you are looking to use a floatation device, Sunday Nights are "bring your own Swim Noodle or Lifejacket night".

To get all the information on the Foley Municipal Swimming Pool and start planning your trip, visit the pool's website. Soak up as much summer as you can, it'll be over before we know it.

7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021