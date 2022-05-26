Foley Pool Set To Open

FOLEY -- While other communities are struggling to find lifeguards in time for pool season, the pool in Foley reports they’re ready to go.

Foley city administrator Sarah Brunn says the pool has enough swim instructors and lifeguards to open on time June eighth.

The Foley pool is scheduled to be open from 12:30p.m. to 5:00p.m., and from 6:00p.m. to 9:00p.m., weather permitting.

Hours may vary due to swim lessons.

For updates or more information on swim lessons, follow the city of Foley on Facebook.