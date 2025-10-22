The Foley girls tennis team won their Class A State Quarterfinal match 5-2 over Montevideo Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center. The Falcons will play St. James at 10am this morning in the State Semifinals. If Foley wins, they will play for a state championship against either Litchfield or Breck at 4pm this afternoon. The 3rd place game will take place at 2pm this afternoon.

photo courtesy of Foley Athletics

Individuals Thursday

The individual state competition begins Thursday. Paige Tarrolly of the St. Cloud Crush will participate in Class AAA singles, Gracie Conzemius from Becker will participate in Class AA singles.