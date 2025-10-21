The Foley girls tennis team is participating in the Class A State Girls Tournament starting today at the Reed Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The Falcons are matching up with Montevideo in the state quarterfinals at 2pm Tuesday. If Foley wins today they will play at 10am tomorrow against either Lake City or St. James. If the Falcons lose today they would play in the consolation semifinals at 6pm tonight against either Lake City or St. James.

State Individuals

The individual state competition begins Thursday. Paige Tarrolly of the St. Cloud Crush will participate in Class AAA singles, Gracie Conzemius from Becker will participate in Class AA singles.