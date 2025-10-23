A Thrilling Journey For Foley Tennis Wraps Up In Fourth Place

A Thrilling Journey For Foley Tennis Wraps Up In Fourth Place

photo courtesy of Foley Athletics

The Foley girls tennis team settled for 4th place in the Class A State Tournament after falling 6-1 to St. James in the State Semifinals before falling to Breck 5-2 in the 3rd place game.  Foley defeated Montevideo 5-2 Tuesday in the State Quarterfinals.

photo courtesy of Foley Athletics
loading...

Individuals Start Thursday

The individual state competition begins Thursday.  Paige Tarrolly of the St. Cloud Crush will participate in Class AAA singles, Gracie Conzemius from Becker will participate in Class AA singles.

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions

Memorable Minnesota Sports Homecomings/Reunions 

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports