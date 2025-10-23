A Thrilling Journey For Foley Tennis Wraps Up In Fourth Place
The Foley girls tennis team settled for 4th place in the Class A State Tournament after falling 6-1 to St. James in the State Semifinals before falling to Breck 5-2 in the 3rd place game. Foley defeated Montevideo 5-2 Tuesday in the State Quarterfinals.
Individuals Start Thursday
The individual state competition begins Thursday. Paige Tarrolly of the St. Cloud Crush will participate in Class AAA singles, Gracie Conzemius from Becker will participate in Class AA singles.
