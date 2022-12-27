Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday.

At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.

The house sustained significant damage but no injuries were reported.

The last fire crew left the scene at about 8:00 p.m.