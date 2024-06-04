Foley Baseball Takes Step Toward State; Cathedral, Pierz Survive

The Section 6-2-A baseball playoffs continued Monday at Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields in St. Cloud. Foley defeated Albany 7-6 to advance to the section 6-2-A championship with a win in the winners bracket.

Section 6-2-A

Foley 7, Albany 6

Cathedral 8, Staples-Motley 4 (elimination game)

(Cathedral had a 6-run 1st inning. Matt Primus had two hits and drove in four runs. Cade Simones tripled and drove in three runs. Cade pitched six scoreless innings for the win, scattering five hits while striking out seven batters. The Crusaders face Pierz at 4:30pm today at Dick Putz Field in another elimination game. If they win, they will play Albany at 7pm this evening.)

Pierz 5, Holdingford 2 (elimination game)

Section 8-4-A Schedule

St. Cloud Crush vs. Moorhead, 4:30 @ Cold Spring (winners bracket)

Elk River vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2:00 @ Sartell (elimination game)

STMA vs. Bemidji, 2:00 @ Cold Spring (elimination game)

Elk River/Sauk Rapids winner vs. STMA/Bemidji winner, 7:00 (elimination game)

Section 8-3-A Schedule

ROCORI vs. Little Falls, 1100 a.m. @ Putz Field (winners bracket)

Willmar vs. Alexandria, 11:00 a.m. @ Faber Field (elimination game)

ROCORI/Little Falls loser vs. Willmar/Alexandria winner, 2:00 p.m. @ Putz Field (elimination game)