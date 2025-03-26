Five Bold Predictions For The 2025 Minnesota Twins Season

Major League Baseball spring training is in the books and we are now 24 hours from the start of the regular season! Here are five bold predictions for the upcoming season.

1. MATT WALLNER HITS 40

Forest Lake's Matt Wallner will take over for longtime Twins outfielder Max Kepler in right field this season. In spring training Wallner was deployed as the leadoff hitter for Minnesota and manager Rocco Baldelli's confidence was rewarded with a spring-high six home runs and 14 runs batted in.

Yes, Wallner will strike out a ton but that isn't unusual in today's game. With a full season, Wallner is a true threat for 40 home runs... and I'd personally take the over on that number.

2. BAILEY OBER AND JOE RYAN MAKE THE ALL STAR TEAM

Ober took a major step forward in 2024 when he made a career high 31 starts and struck out 191 batters in 178 innings. The Twins' workhorse, Ober is still a well-kept secret throughout the league but won't be for long.

Ryan was having a great season for the Twins before a shoulder injury shelved him after 23 starts. Ryan is in his prime at 28 years old and has the raw stuff to be among the best pitchers in the game.

3. PABLO LOPEZ GETS TRADED

With the potential sale of the team hitting a roadblock, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Twins attempt to further cut costs in-season. With Ryan, Ober and Simeon Woods Richardson all as reliable options, along with David Festa, Marco Raya, Zebby Matthews and others ready to ascend from AAA St. Paul, the team may decide that Pablo's price tag is too much to handle.

4. KEASCHALL EMERGES AS LONG TERM 2B

Luke Keaschall has a career .419 OBP in the minors and has charted 147 hits in 490 at-bats. Regarded as 'one of the best pure hitters in the minor leagues,' Keaschall may fill a hole that has existed really since the departure of Brian Dozier several years ago. Where this leaves Brooks Lee will be an intriguing storyline, but Keaschall appears to be ready to take over when he finally gets the call.

5. THE TWINS WILL WIN 92 GAMES THIS YEAR

Sure, the Royals, Guardians and Tigers will all be competitive and the White Sox won't lose 150 games again this year. However, unlike last year, the Twins have true quality depth at nearly every spot in the field this year. With the starting staff and bullpen looking like the real deal, the sky is the limit for this year's Twins.