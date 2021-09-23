Fall High School Baseball Recap

HIGH SCHOOL FALL LEAGUE SAND LOT BASEBALL

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19th RESULTS

Foley defeated the Starz Black in their first game 6-0 and then in a mixture of the two teams they played second game, that finished 4-3.

Hutchinson defeated Big Lake 11-0 in the first game and Big Lake came back and won 1-0 in the second game.

ALEXANDRIA defeated the Starz Red Teams 10-0 and 8-6.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25th SCHEDULE

Aitkin, Eden Valley-Watkins and the Starz Red and Black teams report to Whitney C2.

Big Lake at Alexandria

Hutchinson vs Foley @ Richmond

HUSKIES BASEBALL

Red-Black World Series is the best out of seven games and they will all be 9 inning games. The Huskies will start this series at the MAC on Faber Field on Friday 4:00 and Saturday 2:00.

The Huskies will be scrimmaging Saint Cloud TECH college on Saturday, October 2 and our MLB for a scout day, will be October 4