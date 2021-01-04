Entire NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament To Be Held In One State

The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament was an eye-opener for many people as to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the tournament is set to be played in 2021, it will look a lot different from years past.

The entire tournament will be held in the basketball hotbed of Indiana, with games spread among six facilities: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis; Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 14th and run through April 5th.

As of now, only family members of teams' players and coaches are able to attend but the NCAA says it will "closely monitor the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games at any of the venues."