Eagles, Storm Advance In Section 8A Boys Soccer
The Apollo Eagles and Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm each picked up wins in their first Section 8A playoff matches Tuesday night.
The Eagles topped Little Falls 7-1, while the Storm beat Minnewaska Area 2-1.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Section 8A North
#5 Detroit Lakes @ #4 East Grand Forks
#6 Hillcrest Lutheran @ #3 Alexandria
Section 8A South
#5 Apollo @ #4 Cathedral
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice @ #3 Sartell
#1 seeded Tech and #2 seeded Rocori will both begin their playoffs on Saturday, with the Tigers facing the winner of the Apollo/Cathedral match and the Spartans awaiting the winner of Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell.