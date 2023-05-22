Deadly Crash Involving Motorcycle in Stearns County

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 near Paynesville.

A car was going west on the highway while the motorcycle was heading east and the two collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 53-year-old man from Mora. His passenger was a 49-year-old woman from Mora. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the car, 60-year-old Thomas Groby of Long Prairie, was not hurt.

