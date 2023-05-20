Two People From St. Cloud Hurt in Crash in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud residents were hurt in a crash in Rockville Friday night.
The incident happened on Highway 23 shortly after 10:00 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV were both going south on Highway 23 and collided near mile marker 195.
The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Jibril Kadero of St. Cloud, and his passenger, 39-year-old Amina Abdo of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, 40-year-old Noor Farah of St. Cloud, was not hurt.
