Two People From St. Cloud Hurt in Crash in Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud residents were hurt in a crash in Rockville Friday night.

The incident happened on Highway 23 shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and an SUV were both going south on Highway 23 and collided near mile marker 195.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Jibril Kadero of St. Cloud, and his passenger, 39-year-old Amina Abdo of St. Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 40-year-old Noor Farah of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures