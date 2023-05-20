Relief Coming for Scammed Stearns County Security System Buyers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state is taking action against a door-to-door alarm salesman who allegedly scammed elderly and vulnerable adults in Stearns County.

The office of Attorney General Ellison announced this week that people who were misled by Gary Harvey, who sold home security services and equipment for two different companies, will be getting some relief.

Ellison has a pending civil lawsuit against Harvey for violating Minnesota’s consumer protection laws by lying to his customers. Records show Harvey told buyers they could cancel the service at any time when they were actually locked into multi-year contracts.

According to the documents, Harvey worked for Safe Home before being fired and taking a position at Skyline. The Attorney General's Office says while working for the second company, Harvey revisited the homes of his former customers and convinced some of them to replace their entire system, sticking them with two expensive, long-term contracts.

Harvey was previously convicted of felony fraud for sales to the elderly in Nevada and is currently tied up in another suit with the Iowa Attorney General regarding the sale of security systems. He denies any wrongdoing in relation to his sales in Stearns County.

Skyline and Safe Home have agreed to cancel any contract established by Harvey under misleading circumstances when reported to them. Ellison's office will also be contacting residents who they believe may have been scammed.

If you or someone you know was taken advantage of by Harvey and would like to cancel service, you can fill out a Safe Home or Skyline claim form below.