Norwegian Constitution Day Celebrated in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans celebrated their Norwegian heritage at a local park this weekend.

Each year the Sons of Norway Trollheim Lodge puts together an event in honor of Syttende Mai which translates to May 17th and is Norway’s Constitution Day.

This year’s celebration featured the traditional walking parade followed by root beer floats at Riverside Park on Saturday. Lodge President Frank Haynes says in Norway each little town has its own parade followed by a meal of ice cream and hot dogs because the event focuses on the children who are seen as the future of the country.

This year also featured a special musical performance two years in the making by the Norwegian Bachelor Farmers thanks to a grant from Sons of Norway International.

Kyle Elsbernd and David Kirkeby, both Decorah, Iowa natives, started the Norwegian Bachelor Farmers over twenty years ago. The duo travels around the Midwest performing a blend of music in English and Norwegian, storytelling, and humor.

