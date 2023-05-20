Six People Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 23 in Rockville

Six People Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 23 in Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Six people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Rockville Friday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 southbound and County Road 82.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two SUVs and a car crashed into one another at the intersection of the two roads.

The driver and passenger in one SUV, 65-year-old Brian Batzlaff and 63-year-old Diana Batzlaff of Belgrade, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the second SUV, 47-year-old Nelson Anila of Rockville, as well as everyone in the car, 58-year-old Omar Hassan, 58-year-old Asad Yusuf, and 58-year-old Rugiya Yusuf of St. Cloud, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second SUV, 29-year-old Yoesmy Gomez of Rockville, and his other passenger,26-year-old Romel Montoya of Rockville, were not hurt in the crash.

