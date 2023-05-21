Cold Spring Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near St. Joseph Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Bel Clare Drive around noon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV going west on Bel Clare Drive and a car going north on Highway 23 collided in the intersection.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 70-year-old Notburga Sack of Cold Spring, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 81-year-old Linda Peck of St. Cloud, was not hurt.