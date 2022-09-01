Cyclones Volleyball off to strong start

ST. CLOUD -- Cyclones Volleyball is off to a strong start.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones Volleyball team is ranked ninth in the latest Division Three Volleyball Rankings after a four and two start in the early season.

Get our free mobile app

Head coach Heidi Smith says she thought she had a strong team going into the season.

It's not really a surprise. We have five outstanding sophomores leading the way. Just great leaders, great people. They're setting a great example holding each other and holding the incoming first years accountable. I knew we would be a solid team this year.

Head Coach Heidi Smith - Photo by SCTCC Head Coach Heidi Smith - Photo by SCTCC loading...

Smith says the team is facing a season full of ranked talent and the upcoming games will be tough.

We have one of the toughest conferences in the country. We have four teams ranked nationally, so there's going to be a lot of challenges moving forward.

Sophomore Kailee Barnett says the team is starting to play together well. Looking ahead in the season, she says the Cyclones’ strength lies in the team’s ability to trust each other and play well together.

I honestly feel like we just treat each other really well. We don't have a lot of drama on the court. (With) other teams, you can see girls not getting along with each other. It's really noticeable when you're playing but I feel like we just don't have that and we click really well.

The Cyclones host Ridgewater College Wednesday night, and then travel to La Crosse to play Western Technical College next Friday.

For the complete schedule, click here.