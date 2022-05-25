SCTCC Cyclones Drop Opener at National Championship

DEWITT, NY -- The Cyclones Softball team dropped their opener Wednesday at the NJCAA Division three Softball Championship.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones faced the Corning (NY) Red Barons in the opening round of the tournament in Dewitt, New York. The Cyclones lost 5-0 in the double-elimination tournament.

The Cyclones entered the tournament the #7 seed with a record of 38-3, winning their last 12 games. The Red Barons were the 2021 Runner-Up at the national tournament. They earned the #2 seed with a 37-6 record.

The Cyclones will play the Middlesex County College Blue Colts Thursday morning at 11:00 CST. Middlesex County College lost their opener against North Dakota State College of Science 7-1.